 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Services
  4. Analytics & testing
  5. Terpenes (Top 5) - Main Terpenes (5 Terpenes) | GCMS

Terpenes (Top 5) - Main Terpenes (5 Terpenes) | GCMS

by Botanica Testing Inc.

Write a review
Botanica Testing Inc. Services Analytics & Testing Terpenes (Top 5) - Main Terpenes (5 Terpenes) | GCMS
Botanica Testing Inc. Services Analytics & Testing Terpenes (Top 5) - Main Terpenes (5 Terpenes) | GCMS
Botanica Testing Inc. Services Analytics & Testing Terpenes (Top 5) - Main Terpenes (5 Terpenes) | GCMS

$40.00MSRP

About this product

Top 5 Terpenes: (beta-Myrcene, beta-Cayophyllene, Limonene, alpha-Pinene, Terpinolene)

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Botanica Testing Inc. Logo
3rd Party Testing Lab, GLP Certified, 40+ Years of Natural Products, Pharmaceutical and Cannabis Testing. Florida's #1 CBD Testing Location. Located In Gainesville, Fl. https://botanicatesting.com/