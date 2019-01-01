Terpenes (Top 5) - Main Terpenes (5 Terpenes) | GCMS
by Botanica Testing Inc.Write a review
$40.00MSRP
About this product
Top 5 Terpenes: (beta-Myrcene, beta-Cayophyllene, Limonene, alpha-Pinene, Terpinolene)
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this brand
Botanica Testing Inc.
3rd Party Testing Lab, GLP Certified, 40+ Years of Natural Products, Pharmaceutical and Cannabis Testing. Florida's #1 CBD Testing Location. Located In Gainesville, Fl. https://botanicatesting.com/