  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Concentrates
  4. Solvent
  5. Nice Cherry Sugar Wax 1g
Indica

Nice Cherry Sugar Wax 1g

by Botanical Laboratories

Botanical Laboratories Concentrates Solvent Nice Cherry Sugar Wax 1g

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

About this strain

Nice Cherry

Nice Cherry

Nice Cherry is an indica-dominant strain that captures the flavorful qualities of its Cherry parent and the relaxing attributes of Mr. Nice. With an aroma of sweet skunk, pine, and berry, Nice Cherry delivers a rush of cerebral energy that lifts the mood while relaxing the body. It’ll also bring an edge back to your appetite while providing focus to keep you productive.

About this brand

