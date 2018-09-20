ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Indica

785 reviews

Mr. Nice

aka Mr. Nice Guy, Mister Nice Guy

Herbal
Peppery
Citrus

Mr. Nice is a cross between the legendary G13 strain and the Hash Plant. Previously unavailable since the '80s, Sensi Seed Bank has put this strain on the market again. It's named in honor of Howard Marks, the Oxford graduate who became one of the biggest cannabis smugglers of our time. After his time in federal prison Howard released his autobiography entitled "Mr. Nice". This indica-dominant plant has extremely dense buds with a sweet smell. Mr. Nice will creep up and provide you with a strong, mellow high.

Effects

Show all

579 people reported 4593 effects
Relaxed 60%
Happy 51%
Euphoric 50%
Sleepy 39%
Uplifted 37%
Stress 43%
Pain 35%
Anxiety 35%
Insomnia 27%
Depression 22%
Dry mouth 35%
Dry eyes 23%
Dizzy 8%
Paranoid 6%
Headache 6%

Reviews

785

Lineage

First strain parent
Hash Plant
parent
Second strain parent
G13
parent
Strain
Mr. Nice
First strain child
Sexxpot
child
Second strain child
Cluster Funk
child

Grow info

indica
Difficulty
Easy
Moderate
Difficult
Height (inches)
< 30
30 - 78
> 78
Yield (oz/ft)²
0.5 - 1
1 - 3
3 - 6
Flowering (weeks)
7 - 9
10 - 12
> 12

Tips for growing Mr. Nice cannabis
Tips for growing Mr. Nice cannabis
The Best Cannabis Strains for PCOS, According to Leafly Reviews
The Best Cannabis Strains for PCOS, According to Leafly Reviews
7 Cannabis Strains to Help You Relax After Tax Day
7 Cannabis Strains to Help You Relax After Tax Day
6 Appetizing Strains to Pair With Your Thanksgiving Meal
6 Appetizing Strains to Pair With Your Thanksgiving Meal

Most popular in