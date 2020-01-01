About this product

Nature's Problem Solver Formulated using a patented formula, Fulvex® Trace Mineral Extract increases the availability of nutrients and enhances mineral diffusion into root cells without the use of harsh chemicals. Fulvex is fortified with magnesium sulfate (a known plant catalyst) and a blend of over 72 trace minerals to maximize plants' growth and yield capacities. Beneficial for both hydroponic and soil applications, Fulvex is designed to work as a low dose additive to organic or mineral-based nutrient feed formulas to enhance nutrient availability and increase mineral uptake. Benefits -OMRI Listed for use in organic crop production -Natural Chelator - Attracts, holds, and carries nutrients to plants metabolic sites. -Mixes With All Fertilizers - Reacts with both organic and inorganic compounds at high or low pH levels. -Increases Seedling Success Rates - Decreases seed germination time, initiates root hair growth, and promotes root development. -Releases Minerals - Solubilizes substantial amounts of immobile minerals and can enter into complex bonds with various dissolved minerals. -Promotes Higher Crop Yields - Increased absorption of minerals increases overall growth rates, improves shoot and flower set development, and strengthens stem and crop cell walls. -Corrects Deficiencies - Allows minerals to be easily absorbed into plants vascular system to quickly correct localized deficiencies. -Protects Plants From Stresses - Aids in the relief of oxygen deficiencies, increasing the resistance to drought and other environmental stresses. -Reduces Wilting - Helps plants accumulate soluble sugar which increases osmotic pressure in the cell walls and enables them to withstand wilting.