 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Growing
  4. Nutrients
  5. Fulvex®

Fulvex®

by Botanicare

Write a review
Botanicare Growing Nutrients Fulvex®

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Nature's Problem Solver Formulated using a patented formula, Fulvex® Trace Mineral Extract increases the availability of nutrients and enhances mineral diffusion into root cells without the use of harsh chemicals. Fulvex is fortified with magnesium sulfate (a known plant catalyst) and a blend of over 72 trace minerals to maximize plants' growth and yield capacities. Beneficial for both hydroponic and soil applications, Fulvex is designed to work as a low dose additive to organic or mineral-based nutrient feed formulas to enhance nutrient availability and increase mineral uptake. Benefits -OMRI Listed for use in organic crop production -Natural Chelator - Attracts, holds, and carries nutrients to plants metabolic sites. -Mixes With All Fertilizers - Reacts with both organic and inorganic compounds at high or low pH levels. -Increases Seedling Success Rates - Decreases seed germination time, initiates root hair growth, and promotes root development. -Releases Minerals - Solubilizes substantial amounts of immobile minerals and can enter into complex bonds with various dissolved minerals. -Promotes Higher Crop Yields - Increased absorption of minerals increases overall growth rates, improves shoot and flower set development, and strengthens stem and crop cell walls. -Corrects Deficiencies - Allows minerals to be easily absorbed into plants vascular system to quickly correct localized deficiencies. -Protects Plants From Stresses - Aids in the relief of oxygen deficiencies, increasing the resistance to drought and other environmental stresses. -Reduces Wilting - Helps plants accumulate soluble sugar which increases osmotic pressure in the cell walls and enables them to withstand wilting.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Botanicare Logo
As plant cultivation experts, Botanicare is dedicated to providing superior products, expert advice and support to help growers produce better crops. What started as an experimental plant nutrient, Pure Blend (now Pure Blend Tea), brewed in the back room of an Arizona retail gardening store has evolved into Botanicare, a market leader in hydroponic products. After 20 years of innovation, foresight and unconventional thought we have seen the industry and our company blossom. We are committed to finding new ways to encourage growers to do what they do best - grow.