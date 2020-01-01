 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Growilla® Nutrients

by Botanicare

Botanicare Growing Nutrients Growilla® Nutrients

Growing Organic has never been easier. Developed specifically for farmers by farmers in the hills of Northern California, Growilla Veg & Bud contain a closely guarded recipe of highly concentrated organic ingredients to meet the needs of your most valuable crops. Growilla Veg is an easy to use natural and organic plant food for use during the vegetative growth phase. This mix of natural ingredients is highly concentrated and free of any fillers to meet the needs of your most valuable crops. As the organic matter in this proprietary blend naturally breaks down, essential elements are gradually released that can be safely and easily absorbed by your plants. Growilla Veg was formulated to provide the ideal ratio of macro and micro nutrients each chosen for their ability to encourage lush, vigorous, vegetative growth. Use Growilla Veg Food as a standalone plant food in your garden or with your favorite supplements. Growilla Veg excels in containers, raised beds, and can be tilled into native soil. Natural and organic ingredients No fillers Simple to use all-in-one vegetative formula Growilla Bud is a natural and organic plant food for use during the bloom phase of fruiting and flowering plants. This potent blend of high quality ingredients contains the essential elements needed from transition to harvest. Multiple sources of guano, earthworm castings, fish meal, and other natural inputs provide a wide range of food sources for plants and beneficial microbes. Growilla Bud was designed to be simple and effective, safely delivering what plants need for enhanced flower development, improved soil structure, and increased nutrient uptake. Use Growilla Bud as a standalone plant food in your garden or with your favorite bloom supplements. Growilla Bud's natural formula excels in containers, raised beds, and can be tilled into native soil. Natural and organic No fillers Simple to use all-in-one bloom formula

About this brand

As plant cultivation experts, Botanicare is dedicated to providing superior products, expert advice and support to help growers produce better crops. What started as an experimental plant nutrient, Pure Blend (now Pure Blend Tea), brewed in the back room of an Arizona retail gardening store has evolved into Botanicare, a market leader in hydroponic products. After 20 years of innovation, foresight and unconventional thought we have seen the industry and our company blossom. We are committed to finding new ways to encourage growers to do what they do best - grow.