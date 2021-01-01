About this product

Growing Organic has never been easier.

Developed specifically for farmers by farmers in the hills of Northern California, Growilla Veg & Bud contain a closely guarded recipe of highly concentrated organic ingredients to meet the needs of your most valuable crops.

Growilla Veg is an easy to use natural and organic plant food for use during the vegetative growth phase. This mix of natural ingredients is highly concentrated and free of any fillers to meet the needs of your most valuable crops.

As the organic matter in this proprietary blend naturally breaks down, essential elements are gradually released that can be safely and easily absorbed by your plants. Growilla Veg was formulated to provide the ideal ratio of macro and micro nutrients each chosen for their ability to encourage lush, vigorous, vegetative growth. Use Growilla Veg Food as a standalone plant food in your garden or with your favorite supplements. Growilla Veg excels in containers, raised beds, and can be tilled into native soil.

Natural and organic ingredients

No fillers

Simple to use all-in-one vegetative formula

Growilla Bud is a natural and organic plant food for use during the bloom phase of fruiting and flowering plants. This potent blend of high quality ingredients contains the essential elements needed from transition to harvest.

Multiple sources of guano, earthworm castings, fish meal, and other natural inputs provide a wide range of food sources for plants and beneficial microbes. Growilla Bud was designed to be simple and effective, safely delivering what plants need for enhanced flower development, improved soil structure, and increased nutrient uptake. Use Growilla Bud as a standalone plant food in your garden or with your favorite bloom supplements. Growilla Bud's natural formula excels in containers, raised beds, and can be tilled into native soil.

Natural and organic

No fillers

Simple to use all-in-one bloom formula