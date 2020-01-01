 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  Hydroplex 0-10-6

Hydroplex 0-10-6

by Botanicare

Hydroplex 0-10-6

Hydroplex is a premium, plant nutrient supplement formulated to push your crops to their harvest limits. Hydroplex Bloom Maximizer works with your existing nutrient formula to create big, brilliant, blooms. Big, Brilliant, Blooms The flowering stage creates a very demanding environment for plants. Plants need more than just the P's and K's to reach their ultimate potential. That's why Hydroplex Bloom Maximizer contains a broad range of amino acids, additional trace minerals, and select, beneficial vitamins. Most standard PK boosters are structured, simply, to create larger fruits and flowers. Hydroplex Bloom Maximizer surpasses that standard by increasing plants resistance to external stresses while amplifying enzyme, chlorophyll, essential oil, and sugar production. Benefits -Rapid Bloom Initiation and growth. -Promotes essential oil, natural sugar, chlorophyll and protein production. -Increases fruit density and quality. -Amplifies flower size. -Increases flower and fruit sets. -Promotes natural development of enzymes and vitamins. -Boosts resistance to external stresses. -Low dilution rates (only 2-5 ml/gallon). -Safe to use with any nutrient line.

As plant cultivation experts, Botanicare is dedicated to providing superior products, expert advice and support to help growers produce better crops. What started as an experimental plant nutrient, Pure Blend (now Pure Blend Tea), brewed in the back room of an Arizona retail gardening store has evolved into Botanicare, a market leader in hydroponic products. After 20 years of innovation, foresight and unconventional thought we have seen the industry and our company blossom. We are committed to finding new ways to encourage growers to do what they do best - grow.