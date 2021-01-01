About this product

Hydroplex is a premium, plant nutrient supplement formulated to push your crops to their harvest limits. Hydroplex Bloom Maximizer works with your existing nutrient formula to create big, brilliant, blooms.



Big, Brilliant, Blooms



The flowering stage creates a very demanding environment for plants. Plants need more than just the P's and K's to reach their ultimate potential. That's why Hydroplex Bloom Maximizer contains a broad range of amino acids, additional trace minerals, and select, beneficial vitamins. Most standard PK boosters are structured, simply, to create larger fruits and flowers. Hydroplex Bloom Maximizer surpasses that standard by increasing plants resistance to external stresses while amplifying enzyme, chlorophyll, essential oil, and sugar production.



Benefits



-Rapid Bloom Initiation and growth.

-Promotes essential oil, natural sugar, chlorophyll and protein production.

-Increases fruit density and quality.

-Amplifies flower size.

-Increases flower and fruit sets.

-Promotes natural development of enzymes and vitamins.

-Boosts resistance to external stresses.

-Low dilution rates (only 2-5 ml/gallon).

-Safe to use with any nutrient line.