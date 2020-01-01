 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Growing
  4. Nutrients
  5. Pure® Granular Bloom 1-5-4+6% Ca

Pure® Granular Bloom 1-5-4+6% Ca

by Botanicare

Write a review
Botanicare Growing Nutrients Pure® Granular Bloom 1-5-4+6% Ca

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Pure® Granular Bloom Formula is a premium, natural and organic plant food for use during the bloom phase. It's carbon based, biologically enhanced plant food provides fruiting and flowering plants with all necessary macro and micro nutrients while feeding beneficial soil microorganisms. Pure Granular Bloom contains an environmentally friendly blend of highly active humic acid, composted poultry litter, alfalfa meal, sulfate of potash, and natural plant extracts to create a high yielding bloom fertilizer. Ideal for all outdoor applications Pure Granular Bloom formula is beneficial for fruiting and flowering plants and helps prevent nutrient leaching.Thoroughly composted, Pure Granular Bloom contains no detectable pathogens and is listed by the Organic Material Review Institute (OMRI) for use in organic crop production. -Ideal 1-5-4 NPK for fruits and flowers. -Premium natural and organic plant food. -Promotes brilliant flowers and superior fruits. -High in calcium. -Environmentally conscious. -Ideal for soil, raised bed, sustainable gardens, and potted plants -Granular formula helps prevent nutrient leaching and runoff. -OMRI listed for use in organic crop production.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Botanicare Logo
As plant cultivation experts, Botanicare is dedicated to providing superior products, expert advice and support to help growers produce better crops. What started as an experimental plant nutrient, Pure Blend (now Pure Blend Tea), brewed in the back room of an Arizona retail gardening store has evolved into Botanicare, a market leader in hydroponic products. After 20 years of innovation, foresight and unconventional thought we have seen the industry and our company blossom. We are committed to finding new ways to encourage growers to do what they do best - grow.