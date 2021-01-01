About this product

Pure® Granular Bloom Formula is a premium, natural and organic plant food for use during the bloom phase. It's carbon based, biologically enhanced plant food provides fruiting and flowering plants with all necessary macro and micro nutrients while feeding beneficial soil microorganisms. Pure Granular Bloom contains an environmentally friendly blend of highly active humic acid, composted poultry litter, alfalfa meal, sulfate of potash, and natural plant extracts to create a high yielding bloom fertilizer.



Ideal for all outdoor applications Pure Granular Bloom formula is beneficial for fruiting and flowering plants and helps prevent nutrient leaching.Thoroughly composted, Pure Granular Bloom contains no detectable pathogens and is listed by the Organic Material Review Institute (OMRI) for use in organic crop production.



-Ideal 1-5-4 NPK for fruits and flowers.

-Premium natural and organic plant food.

-Promotes brilliant flowers and superior fruits.

-High in calcium.

-Environmentally conscious.

-Ideal for soil, raised bed, sustainable gardens, and potted plants

-Granular formula helps prevent nutrient leaching and runoff.

-OMRI listed for use in organic crop production.