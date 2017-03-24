Big Bud®
by Advanced Nutrients
Let Your Plants Flourish Silica Blast™ plant bio-mass yield enhancer is a beneficial nutrient supplement designed to strengthen plant tissue and be used in conjunction with Botanicare nutrients or your preferred standard nutrient program. Silica Blast is ideal for use in soilless container and hydroponic applications as well as soil applications. The silicate in Silica Blast helps the formation of a sturdy silicate matrix in cell walls. The strengthened cells result in reduced transpiration rates and allows plants to continue photosynthesis under stressed environments. Benefits -Helps plants flourish in extreme environments. -Useful in multiple growing environments. -Continued photosynthesis in hotter environments. -Strengthens stems. -Silica increases dry weight in most plant varieties. -Stabilizes pH in recirculating hydrogardens.
on March 24th, 2017
#420sweepstakes I used Silica Blast for the 1st time last grow season (I'm strictly an outdoor grower) and I have to say that my garden absolutely thrived. I use smart pots and potting mix as my medium and I found that the simple addition of this product reduced the amount of attention my garden needed. I also realized the same dry weight with half the plants - literally half the plants, same weight with nothing different from previous season except the addition of Silica Blast. We had some pretty warm days and my girls didn't even notice. I very much recommend this product.