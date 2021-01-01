About this product

Let Your Plants Flourish



Silica Blast™ plant bio-mass yield enhancer is a beneficial nutrient supplement designed to strengthen plant tissue and be used in conjunction with Botanicare nutrients or your preferred standard nutrient program. Silica Blast is ideal for use in soilless container and hydroponic applications as well as soil applications. The silicate in Silica Blast helps the formation of a sturdy silicate matrix in cell walls. The strengthened cells result in reduced transpiration rates and allows plants to continue photosynthesis under stressed environments.



Benefits



-Helps plants flourish in extreme environments.

-Useful in multiple growing environments.

-Continued photosynthesis in hotter environments.

-Strengthens stems.

-Silica increases dry weight in most plant varieties.

-Stabilizes pH in recirculating hydrogardens.