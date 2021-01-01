 Loading…

Delta-8 THC Pineapple Haze

by Botany Farms

Botany Farms Delta-8 THC Other Products Containing Delta-8 THC Delta-8 THC Pineapple Haze

About this product

Type: Sativa Total Cannabinoids: 19.4% Notes: Pineapple, Mangos, Cream Welcome to a new experience of Delta-8 THC cannabis flower. Most flower producers on the market are spraying Delta-8 THC distillate directly onto their flower. More often than not, this results in an uneven coating of the bud that can result in sticky globs of distillate that create a harsh flavor and, even worse, a bad smoke experience. We have found the best results with our proprietary cold-press process that utilizes frozen Delta-8 THC distillate. Upon turning solid, we crush the distillate into a fine powder and infuse our premium flower paying special attention to ensure the THC extract is evenly distributed. This approach creates an unparalleled experience of smooth, flavorful draws free of any harshness commonly found in other Delta-8 flower. To round it all off, we chose our Pineapple Haze strain for the high terpene profile that creates notes of fresh pineapples and cream. Testing at 4% Delta-8 THC and 12% CBD, our Delta-8 Pineapple Haze is a perfectly balanced 3:1 ratio strain that can be used at anytime of day! Total Cannabinoids: 19.4% Delta-8 THC: 3.8% CBD: 12% Delta-9 THC: <0.3%

About this brand

We grow cannabis with a reverence for all its complex capabilities. For those who want to enjoy its benefits while remaining clear-headed and present. That begins with a commitment to the time and attention it takes to produce a quality flower free of pesticides, fungicides, and heavy metals. Add bright sunshine, fresh water, and some well-deserved love and respect and you have Botany Farms Craft Cannabis. Our methods might take more effort, but we believe it’s the only way to roll, and we think you’ll agree!

