Sour Space Candy

by Botany Farms

Botany Farms Cannabis Flower Sour Space Candy

Type: Hybrid Total Cannabinoids: 22.4% Notes: Sweet Fruit, Diesel, Pepper Sour Space Candy is a hybrid strain grown with top shelf quality. The smell on this flower is fruit based, with gas and diesel notes thanks to its parents Sour Tsunami and Early Resin Berry. The CBD-heavy Sour Tsunami grows strong and has a flavor profile similar to Gorilla Glue #4 and Sour Diesel, while the Early Resin Berry brings even more sour flavors to the mix. Dense buds are multicolored, showing purple, orange, and green hues. With Sour Space Candy’s enticing terpene profile, this might be your new favorite CBD strain. This product produces a calming and relaxing mood. Total Cannabinoids: 22.4% CBD: 16.4% Delta-9 THC: <0.3%

We grow cannabis with a reverence for all its complex capabilities. For those who want to enjoy its benefits while remaining clear-headed and present. That begins with a commitment to the time and attention it takes to produce a quality flower free of pesticides, fungicides, and heavy metals. Add bright sunshine, fresh water, and some well-deserved love and respect and you have Botany Farms Craft Cannabis. Our methods might take more effort, but we believe it’s the only way to roll, and we think you’ll agree!

