Type: Hybrid

Notes: Sweet Fruit, Diesel, Pepper



Sour Space Candy is a hybrid strain grown with top shelf quality. The smell on this flower is fruit based, with gas and diesel notes thanks to its parents Sour Tsunami and Early Resin Berry. The CBD-heavy Sour Tsunami grows strong and has a flavor profile similar to Gorilla Glue #4 and Sour Diesel, while the Early Resin Berry brings even more sour flavors to the mix. Dense buds are multicolored, showing purple, orange, and green hues. With Sour Space Candy’s enticing terpene profile, this might be your new favorite CBD strain. This product produces a calming and relaxing mood.



Total Cannabinoids: 22.4%



CBD: 16.4%



∆-9 THC: <0.3%