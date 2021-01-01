 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Suver Haze

Suver Haze

by Botany Farms

Write a review
Botany Farms Cannabis Flower Suver Haze

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Buy Here

About this product

Type: Sativa Total Cannabinoids: 14.5% Notes: Ripe Berries, Sweet Syrup, Black Pepper Suver Haze is a sativa strain with a remarkably high terpene profile. Consumers say that this is a perfect strain to smoke in the morning as the effects are calming yet allow you to remain alert and focused. The terpene content in this strain boasts a fragrant flavor profile of ripe berries, sweet syrup, and black pepper undertones. Tried, true, and tested, this Suver Haze has been a best-seller because of the consistent effects and enjoyable smoke. Total Cannabinoids: 14.5% CBD: 11.5% Delta-9 THC: <0.3%

About this brand

Botany Farms Logo
We grow cannabis with a reverence for all its complex capabilities. For those who want to enjoy its benefits while remaining clear-headed and present. That begins with a commitment to the time and attention it takes to produce a quality flower free of pesticides, fungicides, and heavy metals. Add bright sunshine, fresh water, and some well-deserved love and respect and you have Botany Farms Craft Cannabis. Our methods might take more effort, but we believe it’s the only way to roll, and we think you’ll agree!

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review