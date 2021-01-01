Loading…
Botany Farms

Suver Haze

Type: Sativa
Notes: Ripe Berries, Sweet Syrup, Black Pepper

Suver Haze is a sativa strain with a remarkably high terpene profile. Consumers say that this is a perfect strain to smoke in the morning as the effects are calming yet allow you to remain alert and focused. The terpene content in this strain boasts a fragrant flavor profile of ripe berries, sweet syrup, and black pepper undertones. Tried, true, and tested, this Suver Haze has been a best-seller because of the consistent effects and enjoyable smoke.

Total Cannabinoids: 14.5%

CBD: 11.5%

∆-9 THC: <0.3%
