Type: Sativa
Notes: Ripe Berries, Sweet Syrup, Black Pepper
Suver Haze is a sativa strain with a remarkably high terpene profile. Consumers say that this is a perfect strain to smoke in the morning as the effects are calming yet allow you to remain alert and focused. The terpene content in this strain boasts a fragrant flavor profile of ripe berries, sweet syrup, and black pepper undertones. Tried, true, and tested, this Suver Haze has been a best-seller because of the consistent effects and enjoyable smoke.
Total Cannabinoids: 14.5%
CBD: 11.5%
∆-9 THC: <0.3%
