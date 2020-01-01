 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Storage
  4. Flower storage
  5. Boveda 12 Pack Retail Cube

Boveda 12 Pack Retail Cube

by Boveda 2-Way Humidity Control

When do you use a 60 gram Boveda? Whenever it fits in your storage container. Boveda will never humidify beyond the RH on the pack, so there's no such thing as "too much". You want to think in terms of using at least the minimum because the more you use, the more efficient Boveda works and the longer they last. 60 gram Boveda are commonly used in mason jars and large bags. They can last 6+ months depending on how often the container is opened, you'll know it's time to replace when the entire Boveda begins turning hard. Boveda provides the cleanest and most purified humidity of all other products available on the market today.

Boveda is the Global Leader in 2-way Humidity Control. The same technology that revolutionized cigar storage is now available for cannabis with 58% and 62% relative humidity - the sweet spot for cannabis. Check out our products that will change the way you enjoy weed. Check out our website and #neverbuydry