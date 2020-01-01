The idea for Brightside Botanicals was born in the Sierra foothills of Northern California. The goal: to create robust full spectrum Terpene profiles in concentrated Essential Oil form, free of any chemical or solvent processing, in small hand crafted strain-specific batches. From there we have created Tree Terps, our pure essential oil, as well as our CannAromatherapy inhalers featuring this oil. Additionally, Brightside has just announced our new Hand Cannitizer, a medicated hand sanitizer available in CBD only or THC varieties. Be sure to sign up for our email list below to stay tuned for what we come up with next. Unlocking the Plants Potential Brightside Botanicals offers essential oil services from distillation to consumer ready hand crafted small batch artisan essential oils, hydrosols, aromatherapy products, & more. Originally created by the Egyptians, humans have embraced the wealth of benefits brought by the harnessing of plants essential oils for thousand of years. Now once again both farmer and consumer alike are able to embrace the powerful properties of this plants essence with Tree Terps.