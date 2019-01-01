 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  750mg Full Spectrum CBD Oil Peppermint Flavor

750mg Full Spectrum CBD Oil Peppermint Flavor

by BTOP

Oil is to be taken, sublingual, under the tongue. Hold the drops under your tongue for at least 45 seconds. The bottle contains 1000 drops and there is .75mg of CBD in each drop. Third-party Tested Good Manufacturing Practice Certified Non-GMO No Fillers or synthetics Vegan Gluten Free Grown in the rich soils of Kentucky CO2 Extracted Certified KY Proud Certified KY Kosher Zero High No Prescription needed FREE SHIPPING TO ALL 50 STATES

BTOP offers pure, top quality, hemp-derived CBD Oil grown in the nutrient rich soils of Kentucky. We offer full spectrum, THC Free, and pet products with only three ingredients. Our oil is free of pesticides and metals, Third-Party Tested with Certificate of Analysis listed for each product, non-GMO, zero fillers or synthetics. Our motto is to offer quality product for an affordable price! BTOP is more than just CBD oil, Be Thy Own Physician also offers mind, body & soul media downloads for guided meditations, spiritual music and more! ENJOY A NEW CUSTOMER DISCOUNT by using this link https://mybtop.com/discount/newbtoper or by entering coupon code "newbtoper" at checkout to receive $5 OFF your first bottle of our CBD oil!