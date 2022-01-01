About this product
Oil is to be taken, sublingual, under the tongue. Hold the drops under your tongue for at least 45 seconds. The bottle contains 1000 drops and there is .75mg of CBD in each drop.
Third-party Tested
Good Manufacturing Practice Certified
Non-GMO
No Fillers or synthetics
Vegan
Gluten Free
Grown in the rich soils of Kentucky
CO2 Extracted
Certified KY Proud
Certified KY Kosher
Zero High
No Prescription needed
FREE SHIPPING TO ALL 50 STATES
