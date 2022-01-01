Oil is to be taken, sublingual, under the tongue. Hold the drops under your tongue for at least 45 seconds. The bottle contains 1000 drops and there is .75mg of CBD in each drop.

Third-party Tested

Good Manufacturing Practice Certified

Non-GMO

No Fillers or synthetics

Vegan

Gluten Free

Grown in the rich soils of Kentucky

CO2 Extracted

Certified KY Proud

Certified KY Kosher

Zero High

No Prescription needed

FREE SHIPPING TO ALL 50 STATES