  5. Budtender™

Budtender™

by Bud Bar Displays™

he BudTender™ is a secure, interactive display that allows your customers the freedom to completely examine the sample buds within the Bud Pods™ on display without the necessity of close employee supervision. FEATURES: Security Tethers are attached to the Display and sample Bud Pod with a 36” retractable steel cable. The use of our Seals around the Bud Pod lid make unwanted opening of the Bud Pod difficult and obvious. 3” x 5” changeable sign holders allow you to provide full details of each sample bud on display. Display is LED lit producing an eye appealing appearance without creating heat. 4 Bud Pods, 4 sample seals and 4 retractable tethers are included. SPECIFICATIONS: Height to display surface: 36” Sample area (each outcrop): 8” x 8” Footprint: 24” x 24”

A COMPLETE CONTAINER DISPLAY SYSTEM DESIGNED EXCLUSIVELY FOR MEDICAL MARIJUANA DISPENSARIES AND CANNABIS SHOPS. The Bud Bar Display product line was created exclusively for the cannabis industry. A division of All Plastic Corporation, we’re an award-winning store fixture designer and manufacturer with more than 25 years of experience in the display industry. We create displays and containers for major retailers as well as small businesses Worldwide .