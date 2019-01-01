About this product

he BudTender™ is a secure, interactive display that allows your customers the freedom to completely examine the sample buds within the Bud Pods™ on display without the necessity of close employee supervision. FEATURES: Security Tethers are attached to the Display and sample Bud Pod with a 36” retractable steel cable. The use of our Seals around the Bud Pod lid make unwanted opening of the Bud Pod difficult and obvious. 3” x 5” changeable sign holders allow you to provide full details of each sample bud on display. Display is LED lit producing an eye appealing appearance without creating heat. 4 Bud Pods, 4 sample seals and 4 retractable tethers are included. SPECIFICATIONS: Height to display surface: 36” Sample area (each outcrop): 8” x 8” Footprint: 24” x 24”