The Flower Pod™ uses our ‘Bud Goblet™’ cup on a simple stand for a super clean look. Choose black or white matte stand with or without pivoting aroma plug option. Dimensions: 3” wide x 2 ¾” deep x 4” tall.
Bud Bar Displays™
A COMPLETE CONTAINER DISPLAY SYSTEM DESIGNED EXCLUSIVELY FOR MEDICAL MARIJUANA DISPENSARIES AND CANNABIS SHOPS. The Bud Bar Display product line was created exclusively for the cannabis industry. A division of All Plastic Corporation, we’re an award-winning store fixture designer and manufacturer with more than 25 years of experience in the display industry. We create displays and containers for major retailers as well as small businesses Worldwide .