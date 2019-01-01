 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Platinum Xtract Jar Liners™

by Bud Bar Displays™

About this product

The Sili-Pod, Platinum Xtract Jar Liners include the Jar. Bud Bar pours it’s own liners using only USA made Clear Platinum Silicone. The Xtract Jar Liners stop extracts from sticking to the jar. The 50, 30 & 10 gram liners are removable, the silicone in the small 5 gram jar is poured in directly and not removable. Sili-Pods are perfect for display viewing, sampling and including with the extract’s purchase. The Sili-Pod’s with Platinum Xtract Jar Liners™ come in four sizes; Sili’Pod™ 50 holds 8-9 grams; Dimensions: 2⅜“ Diameter x 1⅛“ Deep Sili’Pod™ 30 holds 5 grams; Dimensions: 2“ Diameter x 1⅛“ Deep Sili’Pod™ 10 holds 2 grams; Dimensions: 1½“ Diameter x ¾“ Deep Sili’Pod™ 5 holds 1/2-1 gram; Dimensions: 1¼“ Diameter x ¾“ Deep Keep your extracts safe by using high quality platinum silicone!

About this brand

A COMPLETE CONTAINER DISPLAY SYSTEM DESIGNED EXCLUSIVELY FOR MEDICAL MARIJUANA DISPENSARIES AND CANNABIS SHOPS. The Bud Bar Display product line was created exclusively for the cannabis industry. A division of All Plastic Corporation, we’re an award-winning store fixture designer and manufacturer with more than 25 years of experience in the display industry. We create displays and containers for major retailers as well as small businesses Worldwide .