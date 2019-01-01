About this product
The Sili-Pod, Platinum Xtract Jar Liners include the Jar. Bud Bar pours it’s own liners using only USA made Clear Platinum Silicone. The Xtract Jar Liners stop extracts from sticking to the jar. The 50, 30 & 10 gram liners are removable, the silicone in the small 5 gram jar is poured in directly and not removable. Sili-Pods are perfect for display viewing, sampling and including with the extract’s purchase. The Sili-Pod’s with Platinum Xtract Jar Liners™ come in four sizes; Sili’Pod™ 50 holds 8-9 grams; Dimensions: 2⅜“ Diameter x 1⅛“ Deep Sili’Pod™ 30 holds 5 grams; Dimensions: 2“ Diameter x 1⅛“ Deep Sili’Pod™ 10 holds 2 grams; Dimensions: 1½“ Diameter x ¾“ Deep Sili’Pod™ 5 holds 1/2-1 gram; Dimensions: 1¼“ Diameter x ¾“ Deep Keep your extracts safe by using high quality platinum silicone!
