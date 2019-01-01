 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Security Tether

by Bud Bar Displays™

About this product

Secure and Adjustable. Our Security Tethers are made using stainless steel aircraft cable and vinyl coated for smoothness. The Tethers keep your Sample Pods on a ‘leash’ for peace-of-mind display. Features for All Tethers: 36” long retractable cable. Coil box has molded screw holes for screw mounting (screws included), or 3M mounting tape for adhesive mounting (tape included). Features for Metal Eyelet Tethers: For use with the Bud Pod™, Bud Goblet™, and the Canna-Pod™ with the optional Tether Tab. Adjustable collar at the coiling box allows you to adjust the exposed length of cable (adjusting wrench included). Includes eyelet and Torx security screw for easy attachment (Torx key wrench included). Features for Adhesive Mounting Pad Tethers: For use with the Sensory Pod™, X-Pod™, Z-Pod™, and the Canna-Pod™ without the optional Tether Tab. Adjustable collar at the coiling box allows you to adjust the exposed length of cable (adjusting wrench included). Adhesive mounting pad tethers use 3M hi-bond mounting tape for permanent attachment to your Pod. Security Tether Dimensions – 1 1/8” square x 1/2″ tall.

About this brand

A COMPLETE CONTAINER DISPLAY SYSTEM DESIGNED EXCLUSIVELY FOR MEDICAL MARIJUANA DISPENSARIES AND CANNABIS SHOPS. The Bud Bar Display product line was created exclusively for the cannabis industry. A division of All Plastic Corporation, we’re an award-winning store fixture designer and manufacturer with more than 25 years of experience in the display industry. We create displays and containers for major retailers as well as small businesses Worldwide .