by Budderweeds

About this product

Rich chocolate with a mint twist, this bar offers you the medicine you need crafted into a delicious, decadent treat. We use the highest quality 70% dark chocolate, natural peppermint oil and cannabis that is pesticide-free to ensure that patients can feel good about feeling good. Discreetly Baked THC Mint Dark Chocolate: - Chocolate with 70% or more cacao has been shown to lower blood glucose levels, cholesterol and blood pressure - Discreetly Baked Chocolates are lab tested for consistency and quality - When you consume a Discreetly Baked edible, the THC is processed in your liver—transforming from a Δ-9 is to a more potent 11-hydroxy - Edibles can take longer to take effect than other methods of THC uptake, but the effects often last much longer too INGREDIENTS: Dark Bittersweet Chocolate (Chocolate Liquor, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier {Soy Lecithin}, Vanilla Extract), THC Oil, Natural Flavor.

About this brand

BudderWeeds is more than a brand; we’re a movement. We produce high-quality THC and CBD products for the legal recreational market. We not only have our Budderweeds house brand, but are also excited to carry Balance CBD, Discreetly Baked, Dani Pepper, and Official BC Bud. More than that, we create unique cannabis experiences with each product -- a lifestyle with each brand. We’ve been in the cannabis sector since the 1990s and fully embrace our humble grassroots beginnings as we continue to nurture our following around the globe. The BudderWeeds collection is available at finer licensed dispensaries, government agencies, and online in select legal markets. Visit budderweeds.com today!