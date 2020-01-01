 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Cartridges
  5. Double Tangie Banana Distillate Cartridge 1g

Double Tangie Banana Distillate Cartridge 1g

by Buddies Brand

Buddies Brand Concentrates Cartridges Double Tangie Banana Distillate Cartridge 1g

About this product

SATIVA

About this strain

Double Tangie Banana

Double Tangie Banana
Terpenes
  1. Terpinolene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Limonene

Double Tangie Banana is a sativa-dominant hybrid strain developed by Crockett Family Farms. Supposedly a cross between Banana Sherbert and DNA Genetics’ orange-flavored Tangie, Double Tangie Banana oozes with crystal resin and citrus aromas. Anyone who has tried Tangie knows that this strain was primarily bred for the flavor enthusiasts, so if you’re searching for a strain with an impressive terpene profile, look no further.

About this brand

Buddies Brand Logo
All things Cannabis. Extracts, Vape Carts, Flower and more!