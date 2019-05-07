ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Sativa

4.5 1122 reviews

Tangie

aka Tangie Dream, Tangerine Dream

Tangie is another fantastic offering from DNA Genetics in Amsterdam that has quickly gained popularity in its home and is spreading elsewhere. This strain is a remake of sorts of the popular version of Tangerine Dream that was sought-after in the 1990s. The genetics on this strain are a cross of California Orange and a Skunk hybrid, and its citrus heritage is the most evident in its refreshing tangerine aroma. As a plant, Tangie grows best outside, producing sticky buds that provide euphoric yet relaxed effects.

Effects

Show all

800 people reported 4953 effects
Happy 51%
Uplifted 48%
Energetic 42%
Euphoric 39%
Creative 35%
Stress 26%
Depression 24%
Anxiety 20%
Fatigue 13%
Pain 13%
Dry mouth 16%
Dry eyes 7%
Anxious 5%
Dizzy 3%
Paranoid 2%

Lineage

Strain parent
California Orange
parent
Strain
Tangie
First strain child
The Big Dirty
child
Second strain child
Tangier Chilly
child

Grow info

sativa
Difficulty
Easy
Moderate
Difficult
Height (inches)
< 30
30 - 78
> 78
Yield (oz/ft)²
0.5 - 1
1 - 3
3 - 6
Flowering (weeks)
7 - 9
10 - 12
> 12

Good Reads

Show all

Tips for growing Tangie cannabis
Tips for growing Tangie cannabis
6 cannabis strains for people who love citrus terpenes
6 cannabis strains for people who love citrus terpenes
The best cannabis strains for sparking creativity
The best cannabis strains for sparking creativity
Buds of the Future: An American’s Peek into Amsterdam’s Coffeeshop Culture (Part 2)
Buds of the Future: An American’s Peek into Amsterdam’s Coffeeshop Culture (Part 2)

