Birthday Cake Sugar 0.5g
by Grassroots Cannabis
0.5 grams
$30.00
Pickup 19.5 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Be the first to review this product.
A strong plant that is easy to grow. This Afghani is a mostly Indica inbred to produce thick and heavy buds. This variety has dark green leaves and calyxes that turn purple at flowering. Medium-high leaf to flower ratio with a subtle aroma and a very good high.