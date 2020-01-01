Twisted Citrus is a sativa-dominant strain with a THC content that can climb to heights as high as 27%. With a name like Twisted Citrus, you might anticipate the tropical fruity aromas even before opening your stash jar. A bold fusion of oranges and banana flavors overwhelm the inhale and fade to subtle earthiness on the release. Next comes the upbeat, energized cerebral euphoria coupled with mellow, uplifting body effects, sensations that you can appreciate any time of the day.