Vortex Live Resin Cartridge

by Buddies Brand

Vortex Live Resin Cartridge

About this product

Sativa | 81.63% Total Cannabinoids

About this strain

Vortex

Vortex

Vortex by Subcool's The Dank is a 80/20 sativa-dominant strain whose potency will pull you into a whirling mass of euphoria like a cosmic riptide. Its celestial parents Space Queen and Apollo 13 pass on a sweet and sour lemon aroma accented by notes of tropical mango, while its inherited effects can range from racy and energetic to heavy and disorienting. The staggering THC content of Vortex has won this sativa several awards including High Times' Best Sativa in 2010 and the High Times "Top 10" in 2007. 

About this brand

All things Cannabis. Extracts, Vape Carts, Flower and more!