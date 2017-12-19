Space Queen is a legendary hybrid created by famed breeder Vic High of BC Growers Association. A cross between Romulan and Cinderella 99, Space Queen presents a wide array of phenotypes, all of which possess great potency and some variation of a fruity aroma. The most sought after of these is a large, resinous, high-yielding plant that smells of apples, vanilla, and cherries. Space Queen tends to provide consumers with an intense, trippy, speedy buzz.
