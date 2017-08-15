Spamas on August 15th, 2017

This is the best strain I have ever had!!! Ive been a fan of all the Bubba strains and before this my favourite was Pre 98 Bubba. The high from this so far (smoked a gram from a pipe) has given me a ton of energy for about 15 min after finishing smoking and an insane euphoric feeling but already i can feel the calming and muscle relaxing qualities of this strain as well as the pain relief (my migraine is completely gone). A perfect choice for going to bed or to get rid of intense pain. Fantastic!