This is the best strain I have ever had!!! Ive been a fan of all the Bubba strains and before this my favourite was Pre 98 Bubba. The high from this so far (smoked a gram from a pipe) has given me a ton of energy for about 15 min after finishing smoking and an insane euphoric feeling but already i can feel the calming and muscle relaxing qualities of this strain as well as the pain relief (my migraine is completely gone). A perfect choice for going to bed or to get rid of intense pain. Fantastic!
Death Bubba, bred by Matteo Suleyman of Vancouver BC's Sea to Sky, is a beautiful, purple-hued strain with trichromes and terpenes abound. Created by crossing Death Star and Bubba Kush, this pungent pairing reeks of grass and skunk while the smoke is sweet, earthy, and clean on the palate. Its semi-sedative effects lock the consumer to the couch, unknotting tension and soothing minor physical discomfort with ease. This stinky BC native has been serving cannabis enthusiasts since 2012.