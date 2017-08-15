 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Buddies Death Bubba

by Buddies Canada

5.01
Buddies Canada Cannabis Flower Buddies Death Bubba

About this product

Premium Indica Death Bubba by BuddiesCanada.ca

1 customer review

5.01

Spamas

This is the best strain I have ever had!!! Ive been a fan of all the Bubba strains and before this my favourite was Pre 98 Bubba. The high from this so far (smoked a gram from a pipe) has given me a ton of energy for about 15 min after finishing smoking and an insane euphoric feeling but already i can feel the calming and muscle relaxing qualities of this strain as well as the pain relief (my migraine is completely gone). A perfect choice for going to bed or to get rid of intense pain. Fantastic!

About this strain

Death Bubba

Death Bubba

Death Bubba, bred by Matteo Suleyman of Vancouver BC's Sea to Sky, is a beautiful, purple-hued strain with trichromes and terpenes abound. Created by crossing Death Star and Bubba Kush, this pungent pairing reeks of grass and skunk while the smoke is sweet, earthy, and clean on the palate. Its semi-sedative effects lock the consumer to the couch, unknotting tension and soothing minor physical discomfort with ease. This stinky BC native has been serving cannabis enthusiasts since 2012.

About this brand

Your one stop shop for some of the best products available today at some of the best prices around!