Grape Runtz Delta-8 THC Vape

by BudPop

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

This cartridge is coated with a sugar-encrusted grape terpenes, delivering you an amazing buzz. Grape Runtz is the perfect vape cart for a pleasant, yet calming effect to unwind after a long day. Taking a hit of this cart delivers an incredible taste and experience at the same time.

About this brand

BudPop Logo
BudPop is a brand owned by young hemp enthusiasts who were searching for a natural hemp alternative to THC. With an eager mindset, they came across delta-8 THC, a cannabis compound that provides beneficial effects mentally and physically like no other. BudPop has made it their top priority to formulate some of the highest quality delta-8 products on the market.

