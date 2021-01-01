Northern Lights Delta-8 THC Infused Hemp Flower
by BudPopWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
Northern Lights delta-8 hemp flower is an Indica-dominant strain which brings you into a wonderful and soothing experience like no other. This flower has an earthy flavor with a citrusy kick and a pleasant aroma. Smoking Northern Lights will clear your mind and put you in a relaxed state.
About this brand
BudPop
BudPop is a brand owned by young hemp enthusiasts who were searching for a natural hemp alternative to THC. With an eager mindset, they came across delta-8 THC, a cannabis compound that provides beneficial effects mentally and physically like no other. BudPop has made it their top priority to formulate some of the highest quality delta-8 products on the market.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.