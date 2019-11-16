Theonetruedaddy on November 16th, 2019

Solid 4 stars. This host a Nice citrus that reminds me of 2012, which was a fine year for bud. You can honestly taste a slight bit of nostalgia with this Sativa dominated hybrid. It also reminds me of warm parks on a not to hot but sunny day. Very good buzz, and solid high that’s pretty good when used to cross fade. I smoked Medical with this and both completely complimented each other. My shop had provided me a gram for free at Green Belt Botanical and I wanted to leave some positive feedback on such a wonder strain of hemp. #fr33w33d