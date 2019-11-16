 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Juicy Lucy

by Bulldog Weed

Juicy Lucy is a rare sativa dominant hybrid strain (80% sativa/20% indica) created through a cross of the infamous Iced Grapefruit X Outlaw Orange strains.

Theonetruedaddy

Solid 4 stars. This host a Nice citrus that reminds me of 2012, which was a fine year for bud. You can honestly taste a slight bit of nostalgia with this Sativa dominated hybrid. It also reminds me of warm parks on a not to hot but sunny day. Very good buzz, and solid high that’s pretty good when used to cross fade. I smoked Medical with this and both completely complimented each other. My shop had provided me a gram for free at Green Belt Botanical and I wanted to leave some positive feedback on such a wonder strain of hemp. #fr33w33d

BabaTreesh

I bought this strain from a dispensary in Spokane called Locals last night, tried it the first thing this morning and wow it packs a punch. Very tasty weed though the weed I bought was a little bit dry suggesting a longer shelf life, however smoking it out of my bubbler was no hassle and hardly did I cough really. As of right now I feel relaxed though uplifted, a nice head buzz, and a pretty great high overall. 4 stars from me, glad to leave this first review.

