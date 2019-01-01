 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Services
  4. Wholesale & distribution
  5. Dry Ice Rice - 50lb Box

Dry Ice Rice - 50lb Box

by Butane Wholesalers

Write a review
Butane Wholesalers Services Wholesale & Distribution Dry Ice Rice - 50lb Box

Buy Here

About this product

Dry Ice Rice - 50 lb. Box May displace oxygen and cause rapid suffocation May cause frostbite Temperature is -109.3 F There will be minimal ice loss when shipping anywhere within the continental United States.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Butane Wholesalers Logo
We will do Whatever It Takes to make the extra effort to help you save time and money wherever possible, without sacrificing the quality you demand. We strive to provide you with high customer service and high-quality products. Check our Instagram @butanewholesalers