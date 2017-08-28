 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Edibles
  4. Candy
  5. Apple Gummy Bears

Apple Gummy Bears

by BuudaBomb

Skip to Reviews
5.01
BuudaBomb Edibles Candy Apple Gummy Bears
BuudaBomb Edibles Candy Apple Gummy Bears

$13.50MSRP

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Our timeless green apple gummy nears are made with real fruit juices and infused with high quality cannabis coconut oil. These health-conscious alternative edibles will help you remember what it’s like to have fun again.

1 customer review

5.01

write a review

johnmorris9

Bought these because most medibles I've tried are a little too strong for me. I can eat 2-3 of these without going into a coma and they taste delicious. I recommend them highly!!

About this brand

BuudaBomb Logo
BuudaBomb is a trusted source for cannabis-infused edibles based in Toronto. All the edibles are cooked in a commercial kitchen and lab tested to ensure a reliable and consistent dosage of THC. Our edible line up of chocolates and gummy bears are intensely effective with a taste that rivals the candies you'd find in your local supermarket. Our goal is to improve the quality of life for health conscious cannabis consumers by providing an enjoyable and safe alternative while also educating the public about the therapeutic and medical values of cannabis.