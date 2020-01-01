 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  Buxton Hollow Farm® Organic Compost Tea

Buxton Hollow Farm® Organic Compost Tea

by Buxton Hollow Farm

Buxton Hollow Farm® Organic Compost Tea

Buxton Hollow Farm Certified Organic Compost Tea was created for people interested in gardening without the use of chemical fertilizers. Our balanced compost tea blend, when actively aerated in their Buxton Hollow Farm Tea Pot, incubates a micro-herd of aerobic, beneficial, micro-organisms that can be immediately applied to soil and plants. These organisms quickly go to work to break down biodegradable materials, creating nutrients in the soil to promote rich and healthy plants. Brewing and applying our compost tea blend provides several benefits: -Stimulates plant growth and flower production. -Provides wide spectrum of nutrients quickly and efficiently. -Defends plants from diseases and pests such as botrytis blight, downey mildew, powdery mildew, stem rot, and many more. -Degrades toxic pesticides and other dangerous chemicals -Replaces beneficial organisms killed by chemical fertilizers or pesticides. Buxton Hollow Farm O.M.R.I. Listed Organic Compost Tea Blend can be used as a foliar feed, a soil drench, or both. Soil drenches are best for building up the soil microbial activities and supplying lots of beneficial soluble nutrients to the plant’s root system and the topsoil texture. Foliar feeds are best for quick fixes of trace elements and small portions of other soluble nutrients into the plant through its leaves. Foliar feeds are also good for plant disease control.

Buxton Hollow Farm is an 18th century family farm and a leading producer of certified organic compost tea. Today, the farm has evolved tenfold while replicating the Buxton Family Farm’s nursery, gardens, and orchards generating large amounts of biodegradables. We are able to turn waste into an asset of compost, a product highly sought after by Organic farmers, gardeners, and landscapers. Keeping quality and the safety of the environment as our main priorities, our farm converts compost into Buxton Hollow Farm® Compost Tea that is sold to natural/organic home gardeners as a powerful soil innoculant that provides a full spectrum of organic nutrients and minerals. With our innovative product, we strive to accommodate those who enjoy growing their own garden without the use of chemical fertilizers or pesticides. We are pleased to have developed a completely natural and quality product to aid the health conscious and environmentally friendly gardner.