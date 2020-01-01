Buxton Hollow Farm is an 18th century family farm and a leading producer of certified organic compost tea. Today, the farm has evolved tenfold while replicating the Buxton Family Farm’s nursery, gardens, and orchards generating large amounts of biodegradables. We are able to turn waste into an asset of compost, a product highly sought after by Organic farmers, gardeners, and landscapers. Keeping quality and the safety of the environment as our main priorities, our farm converts compost into Buxton Hollow Farm® Compost Tea that is sold to natural/organic home gardeners as a powerful soil innoculant that provides a full spectrum of organic nutrients and minerals. With our innovative product, we strive to accommodate those who enjoy growing their own garden without the use of chemical fertilizers or pesticides. We are pleased to have developed a completely natural and quality product to aid the health conscious and environmentally friendly gardner.