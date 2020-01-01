BIOALL
by bio365
Buxton Hollow Farm® Organic Nourished Coir makes an excellent seed starting mix and is a superior alternative to peat in all potting mediums. Recipe includes Buxton Hollow Farm® Organic Biochar to retain moisture while stabilizing nutrients especially nitrogen. -High water capacity - up to 10 times its weight -Retains and releases nutrients over extended periods -Provides excellent aeration for substantial healthy root development -Naturally weed and pathogen free -Neutral to slightly acidic PH -Excellent for Lawns and Golf turf fields -Used in Annual Perennial flowers beds -Marvelous in Vegtable & herbs Gardens -Excellent soil Amendment & Conditioner -Better than the traditional peat moss
