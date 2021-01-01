About this product

Buxton Hollow Farm® Organic Nourished Coir makes an excellent seed starting mix and is a superior alternative to peat in all potting mediums.



Recipe includes Buxton Hollow Farm® Organic Biochar to retain moisture while stabilizing nutrients especially nitrogen.



-High water capacity - up to 10 times its weight

-Retains and releases nutrients over extended periods

-Provides excellent aeration for substantial healthy root development

-Naturally weed and pathogen free

-Neutral to slightly acidic PH

-Excellent for Lawns and Golf turf fields

-Used in Annual Perennial flowers beds

-Marvelous in Vegtable & herbs Gardens

-Excellent soil Amendment & Conditioner

-Better than the traditional peat moss