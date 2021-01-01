Buxton Hollow Farm
Buxton Hollow Farm® Organic Nourished Coir
About this product
Buxton Hollow Farm® Organic Nourished Coir makes an excellent seed starting mix and is a superior alternative to peat in all potting mediums.
Recipe includes Buxton Hollow Farm® Organic Biochar to retain moisture while stabilizing nutrients especially nitrogen.
-High water capacity - up to 10 times its weight
-Retains and releases nutrients over extended periods
-Provides excellent aeration for substantial healthy root development
-Naturally weed and pathogen free
-Neutral to slightly acidic PH
-Excellent for Lawns and Golf turf fields
-Used in Annual Perennial flowers beds
-Marvelous in Vegtable & herbs Gardens
-Excellent soil Amendment & Conditioner
-Better than the traditional peat moss
