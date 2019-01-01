 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
CANVIVA - PURE CBD Oil Tincture 500mg

by CANVIVA™

$65.00MSRP

About this product

A daily health and wellness regimen lets you be your best you. CANVIVA 500mg PURE CBD Oil Tincture is natural, pure, and effective. It contains whole-plant, food-grade ethanol extracted CBD which means you’ll receive the full spectrum of beneficial and naturally occurring cannabinoids and terpenes found in hemp. Our PURE CERTIFIED CBD Oil is then blended with MCT oil which is easily metabolized by the body. When combined, MCT and CBD oils are ideal partners to help support your overall well-being.

About this brand

Trust us, there is a difference. From soil to certification, you can trust our products are safe, natural, pure, and effective. CANVIVA™ is your go-to brand for information, inspiration, and superior quality CBD oil products. Our hemp-derived cannabinoid oil is phytocannabinoid-rich, full spectrum, and organically grown in the U.S. CANVIVA is the only brand to offer products made with PURE CERTIFIED CBD™ Oil. Our full spectrum CBD products include functional tinctures, topicals for spot relief, and a pet tincture for your furry family members. CANVIVA CBD oil tinctures, many containing essential oils, are specially formulated to help you be your best you. We don’t add artificial anything–color, sweeteners, or flavorings. From information to inspiration to superior full spectrum CBD products, CANVIVA is here to help you maximize your health and well-being.