About this product

THE PERFECT GROW CABINET FOR BEGINNERS OR SMALL SPACES - Perfect for clones and seed starts! New to indoor gardening? Working within a confined space? The Small Cabinet Garden™ includes everything you need to get started cultivating your own high quality organic produce, herbs, and spices in a single, compact solution. It’s more than just a growbox; it’s an automated year round home-growing appliance! The 30”(H) x 20”(W) x 25”(D) cabinet comes fully assembled and ready to use with all the components included—just plug it in, add water and grow. Start gardening indoors, year round, in the same amount of space as a “mini” refrigerator. GROW BIGGER & FASTER USING SUPERPONICS* SuperPonics*, a next generation hydroponic technology, supplies streams of nutrient-rich water solutions from the top down and from the bottom up. This advanced, user-friendly hydro setup enables growth rates up to 5 times quicker than soil. A hybrid of drip feed, bubble/aeroponics and deep water culture, SuperPonics provides your plants with multiple sources of nutrient-rich water solutions without restricting access to much-needed CO2. *Note: Every Cabinet Garden™ is also compatible with traditional soil-based growing of plants. SuperPonics is an option for those who prefer this method. We suggest exploring both options to see which is best for your lifestyle and gardening preferences. MAXIMUM AIRFLOW FOR MAXIMUM YIELDS Ultimately, every plant needs only air, water, and light to thrive and produce impressive yields. CO2 in the air is one of the most important ingredients your garden needs to grow, fueling the process of photosynthesis. As oxygen-rich air is expelled by the exhaust fan, new carbon dioxide-rich air is pulled into the chamber and distributed evenly via an internal circulation fan. Photosynthesis uses the CO2 in the air to create glucose, which is the fuel that plants use for both vegetative growth and flowering. This Cabinet Garden™ comes with our 3-piece airflow system to ensure that your plants have a surplus of the carbon dioxide they need to grow. 1. Internal Circulation Fan: Maintains constant air circulation within the chamber, promoting strong stalk and branch development, mimicking the effect of natural wind. 2. High-CFM Exhaust Fan: Provides a constant influx of fresh air by creating negative pressure, pushing out oxygenated air and drawing in new, CO2-laden air from outside the garden. 3. Activated Carbon Filter: Locks in the pungent aromas of even the most fragrant herbs and spices by trapping odor-causing molecules before the air is exhausted. FULL-SPECTRUM LED LIGHTING Simulating the light spectrum of the sun, your plants derive the energy they need for photosynthesis from a powerful LED lighting array. Cool running, which allows closer proximity to the leaves, this professional-grade LED system emits a balanced light spectrum which is perfect for providing flowering plants with the specific wavelengths they need to grow large fruits and vegetables. Complemented by supplemental T5 side lights, you can rest easy knowing that your indoor garden is receiving the energy it needs to grow big and fast. AUTOMATED WATERING & NUTRIENT DELIVERY The Small Cabinet Garden™ houses anywhere from 2 to 8 plants, (depending on the stage of their growth cycle and grow medium), feeding them from a constant supply of water and nutrients from the 10-gallon reservoir. The Top-Feed Drip System protects against the possibility of power outage, which has been a lingering concern for users of other hydroponics systems. The user-friendly Deep Water Culture (DWC) provides aerated nutrient solution from the bottom-up, stimulating root system development and maximizing yields. There is no longer a need for labor-intensive hand-watering, removing the possibility of human error and giving your garden the consistent supply it needs to grow quickly. The net trellis and automated watering system will yield up to 30% more growth with 20% less energy usage. Just refill the reservoir as needed and marvel at the beauty of a happy and healthy home garden. CLEAN BY DESIGN Adjustable reflective panels disperse light throughout the entire growth chamber, acting as a preventative measure against the common grow room enemies of mold and mildew. We consider maintenance and upkeep equally as important as the functional attributes of the cabinet, so we have eliminated every little crevice that dirt and bacteria might seek to use as a foothold. Mitigating this risk gives your garden the ability to dedicate all of its energy to growing big, developing strong branches, and producing beautiful flowers and fruits. INDUSTRY-LEADING CUSTOMER SUPPORT Learning to garden can be an intimidating task if you’ve never done it before; we get that. That’s why we strive to provide the best after-purchase support on the market. Have an advanced-level question? We love talking with passionate growers like you—that’s why we offer a lifetime support guarantee! Call our expert gardeners for advice, whether you bought your cabinet yesterday or years ago. ORDER TODAY & GET GROWING AT HOME!