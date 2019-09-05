jack_theripper
on September 5th, 2019
Great product and prompt order processing & communication from the company. I especially like the tool box style of the tray for numerous items and the canisters below. I'd recommend the Cache Box.
All of the goods in one, stunningly organized box! Our vegan leather box exudes superior craftsmanship and comes complete with four borosilicate airtight glass jars (those are serious quality, btw) and a large removable tray for all your supporting players. This dignified Cache box features a vegan suede interior, a lock, and a key to keep your stash safe. Now, with the Cache box you’re always put together, on top of your supply and ready for whatever session is coming down the pike.
on August 29th, 2019
just as described... an Elegant storage system. Well designed & well made. Discreet and stylish.
on August 21st, 2019
Makes for a nice discreet storage place