 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Storage
  4. Flower storage
  5. Cache Elegant Organization Systems

Cache Elegant Organization Systems

by Cache San Francisco

Skip to Reviews
5.08
Cache San Francisco Storage Flower Storage Cache Elegant Organization Systems
Cache San Francisco Storage Flower Storage Cache Elegant Organization Systems
Cache San Francisco Storage Flower Storage Cache Elegant Organization Systems
Cache San Francisco Storage Flower Storage Cache Elegant Organization Systems
Cache San Francisco Storage Flower Storage Cache Elegant Organization Systems

$130.00MSRP

Learn More

About this product

All of the goods in one, stunningly organized box! Our vegan leather box exudes superior craftsmanship and comes complete with four borosilicate airtight glass jars (those are serious quality, btw) and a large removable tray for all your supporting players. This dignified Cache box features a vegan suede interior, a lock, and a key to keep your stash safe. Now, with the Cache box you’re always put together, on top of your supply and ready for whatever session is coming down the pike.

8 customer reviews

Show all
5.08

write a review

jack_theripper

Great product and prompt order processing & communication from the company. I especially like the tool box style of the tray for numerous items and the canisters below. I'd recommend the Cache Box.

eifay

just as described... an Elegant storage system. Well designed & well made. Discreet and stylish.

About this brand

Cache San Francisco Logo
Cache is a lifestyle brand created to mix sophistication with fun. Our goal is to bring you innovative and elegant solutions that possess both style and ease. We are committed to sourcing our products ethically, giving back to causes we believe in and involving our customers in our evolution as a brand and a company. Our first round of limited edition products are designed with you in mind. We want to collect your feedback and create more functional storage solutions for your creative and fun life!