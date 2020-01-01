 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Hemp CBD
  4. Hemp CBD topicals
  5. Girl Scout Cooki CBD

Girl Scout Cooki CBD

by Cali Blendz

Write a review
Cali Blendz Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Topicals Girl Scout Cooki CBD

$18.99MSRP

Buy Here

Similar items

Show all

About this product

With a sweet and earthy aroma, GSC launches you to euphoria’s top floor where full-body relaxation meets a time-bending cerebral space. A little goes a long way with this hybrid. Patients and consumers looking to cultivate this cannabis staple themselves should wait 9 to 10 weeks for their indoor plants to finish flowering.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Cali Blendz Logo
The world's best CBD flower delivered straight to your door. Our top shelf cultivars are sustainably grown and become ultra premium, organic products.