 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Smoking
  4. Pipes
  5. CaliConnected Pineapple Steamroller Hand Pipe

CaliConnected Pineapple Steamroller Hand Pipe

by CaliConnected Online Headshop

Write a review
CaliConnected Online Headshop Smoking Pipes CaliConnected Pineapple Steamroller Hand Pipe
CaliConnected Online Headshop Smoking Pipes CaliConnected Pineapple Steamroller Hand Pipe
CaliConnected Online Headshop Smoking Pipes CaliConnected Pineapple Steamroller Hand Pipe
CaliConnected Online Headshop Smoking Pipes CaliConnected Pineapple Steamroller Hand Pipe
CaliConnected Online Headshop Smoking Pipes CaliConnected Pineapple Steamroller Hand Pipe

$59.99MSRP

Similar items

Show all

About this product

As sweet as the fruit it represents, the Pineapple Steamroller Pipe will instantly transform any smoke spot into a tropical paradise. This portable steamroller-style hand pipe measures a compact 4.5” inches in length and was built to deliver bold, refreshing hits from both the comfort of your living room and while on the move. The CaliConnected Glass Pineapple Pipe is handmade from thick borosilicate glass with yellow and green colors that look just like the real thing. The outside of the hand pipe has a textured finish to simulate a pineapple’s skin and provide an excellent grip, while the green crown on the top features highly detailed glass leaves and doubles as the mouthpiece! The Glass Pineapple Steamroller Pipe is equipped with a deep citrus bowl for hearty bowl packs of your dry herbs (preferably Pineapple Kush). As you light your herbs on top while simultaneously drawing from the straw-style mouthpiece, the dense glass pineapple chamber offers plenty of space to build big hits. When you’re ready to enjoy, simply release your finger from the steamroller style air carb on the bottom of the pineapple (located front & center when holding upright). The straw-style mouthpiece makes this piece easy to rip, and the air carb hole on the base is flat so your Pineapple can stand upright between uses! Add the Glass Pineapple Steamroller Pipe to your fruit bowl today for a fraction of the price of other heady glass hand pipes, exclusively from the best online headshop! Get Connected Compatible with Dry Herbs 🌿 Glass Pineapple Steamroller Pipe High Quality Borosilicate Glass Realistic Pineapple Accents Straw-Style Mouthpiece Highly Detailed Artwork Worked Glass Leaves Textured Exterior 4.5” inches Tall 2” inches Wide Ergonomic Grip Deep Flower Bowl Thick Colored Glass Front & Center Air Carb Flat Base Stands Upright Compact & Travel-Friendly Pineapple Themed Hand Pipe

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

CaliConnected Online Headshop Logo
CaliConnected is an online headshop that aims to satisfy all of your smoking wants & needs in one convenient shopping experience. The company was founded by two marijuana connoisseurs with the vision to connect every customer with affordable hardware that can be proudly shown off. The CaliConnected name is all about the good vibes that are so closely associated with California, highlighted by the illegality & fun behind the counterculture movements of the 70’s through today’s libertarian acceptance and eventual legalization. What began as a wholesale operation in early 2017 for supplying brick & mortar smoke shops with cheap prices on high-quality bongs & vapes, quickly evolved into an elaborate online headshop offering those same budget-friendly savings to anyone of age with a computer or smartphone. Thanks to our industry background, we used our established relationships with major brand names and amassed an endless supply of inventory that make up our affordable collections of bongs & dab rigs, vaporizers & e-nails, high-quality CBD, and an extensive selection of smoking accessories. We also design and maintain an expanding line of “Kush Clothing” found within our “Lifted Lifestyle” collection, a curated selection of 420-friendly accessories for yourself, your pets & your home. At CaliConnected, customer service always comes first. We fulfill orders from California, Missouri, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania, Florida & Georgia. This vast disbursement of shipping locations allows us to provide free ground shipping on all US orders over $20 and an average turnaround time on delivery within 2-5 days! Our devoted Customer Care Team is based out of Pennsylvania, operating independently from the warehouses in order to provide our clients the fastest and most efficient help possible. Let us be your new connect and you too can get a taste of the sweet California Dream.