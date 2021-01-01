CBDfx Gummy Bears (5mg CBD each)
CBDfx Gummy Bears are the perfect little companions for those who prefer CBD edibles over sublingual tinctures. These delicious gummies are made with full-spectrum CBD extract, each one containing 5mg CBD and packed with cannabinoids, terpenes, and amino acids naturally derived from hemp plants. These high-quality CBD Gummy Bears are only produced using organic & vegan ingredients, and even contain a seaweed extract that provides the perfect consistency to replace the need for gelatin. These fruit-flavored Gummy Bears are lightly dusted with cane sugar before packaging to guarantee they become a satisfying part of anyone’s daily CBD regimen. Support your healthy lifestyle with something deliciously sweet and grab yourself this month-long supply of CBD infused Gummy Bears from CBDfx!
