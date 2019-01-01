About this product
Without a doubt the most versatile unit from Cloud Pen, the new 3.0 comes with everything you need to vape your favorite wax and dry herb. The 3.0 comes standard with a dual-coil atomizer, a vertical ceramic rod atomizer, a dry herb atomizer and Cloud Atlas 1.0 glass attachment. Simply attach any of the included atomizers to the powerful 650 mAh lithium-ion battery and start vaporizing. This is a great kit which includes everything you'll need for high-performance vaping. Great for beginners or seasoned vapor veterans alike. Get Connected: Compatible with herbs 🌿 & wax 🍯 650 mAh Battery Includes Multiple Atomizers Quick Heat-Up Time Small & Discreet Yellow LED Back-Lit Button Micro USB Port
