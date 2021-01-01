About this product

The KandyPens Ice Cream Man Vaporizer stays true to its name by serving up delicious, milky clouds of vapor every rip. Equipped with a dual quartz rod atomizer, air carb mouthpiece, advanced leak-proof technology, and a helping of three optimized heat settings to choose from, the Ice Cream Man gives you full mastery over vaping your wax concentrates. Ideal for smoking on-the-go, this handmade wax pen delivers quality vapor production from a discreetly small & lightweight unit that’s easily concealed in your hand or pocket.



The Ice Cream Man Vaporizer was fashioned with an advanced atomizer like no other. The secret ingredient to his milky vapor clouds, the Ice Cream Man has a quartz crystal chamber with dual quartz rod atomizers to provide thick vapor production that is both smooth & flavorful. These tasty lung-expanding rips can be credited to the inert quartz crystal that prevents unwanted flavors & aromas from being added into the true essence of your waxy concentrates. Expect bountiful rips similar to a dab rig with a pen that won't weigh down your pockets.



The KandyPens Ice Cream Man gives you full mastery over your smoke with 3 preset temperature settings (350°, 390°, 430°) that were optimized for popular waxy oils and vaping styles. The heat settings can be easily changed with a few clicks of the power button. Enjoy a super rapid heat up time and choose between low-temp dabs for intense flavor or take big milky rips with the highest preset. The KandyPens Ice Cream Man’s variable voltage battery has a lifetime warranty and features universal 510-threading that is conveniently compatible with standard pre-filled wax & CBD cartridges.



The small details is what sets the KandyPens Ice Cream Man Vape Pen apart from other wax vaporizers on the market. An improvement upon earlier KandyPens models, the Ice Cream Man Vaporizer is equipped with a completely sealed heating chamber and advanced Leak Proof Technology so it will never waste its precious contents. An upgraded mouthpiece now provides an air carb hole to help clear out the heating chamber so no oil is left behind. The KandyPens Ice Cream Man Vaporizer boasts a sleekly compact design, available in a variety of color combinations including the sleek Godfather (Black/White), with a satin rubber finish for added grip and comfort. The Ice Cream Man’s advanced atomizers, optimized battery, Leak Proof Technology, and upgraded air carb mouthpiece combined with these on-fleek color choices make vaping about town with KandyPens’ latest offering a real treat.



Get Connected:



Compatible with Wax Concentrates 🍯

KandyPens Ice Cream Man Vaporizer Pen

Variable Voltage Temperature Settings

Dual Quartz Rod Atomizer

Quartz Crystal Chamber

510 Threaded Battery 🔋

Single Button Controls

Rapid Heat-Up Time

Titanium Coils

USB Charging

Leak Proof Design

Dabber Tool Included

10 Second Auto Shutoff

Delectable Color Choices

Portable & Pocket-Friendly

Works with Pre-Filled Cartridges

KandyPens Travel Case Included

Manufacturer Lifetime Warranty (Battery)