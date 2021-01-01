Dopezilla 10” Orge Dab Rig
by CaliConnected Online HeadshopWrite a review
$61.99MSRP
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
Commonly seen in folklore and fiction throughout the world, Ogres are depicted as large, hideous, man-like beings that prey on human beings, especially infants and children. Part of Dopezilla’s new Monster Edition water pipes collection, the Ogre Dab Rig was designed to make your hits so smooth you’ll be hungry enough to eat a human too! This beastly straight tube oil rig uses a 90-degree joint connection to send your vapors from the included quartz banger and into the base where a matrix percolator diffuses your vapor through water for smoother hits. The matrix perc is shaped like a drum and uses angled slits in the glass to ensure maximum water filtration as you inhale. The Dopezilla Ogre Dab Rig stands 10” inches tall and is handcrafted from 5mm thick borosilicate glass. The slightly angled neck works to keep your face away from the included 14mm quartz banger while loading your concentrates and drawing from the mouthpiece. The Ogre is available in your choice of colored glass accents on the mouthpiece and flared base, complete with a black & gold Dopezilla decal on the main chamber and color matching Ogre decal just above. If you're in need of a frighteningly solid dab rig to add to your glass collection, then look no further than the Dopezilla Ogre Straight Tube Rig. Get Connected: Compatible with Wax Concentrates 🍯 Dopezilla Ogre Straight Tube Rig Premium Borosilicate Glass Colored Glass Accents Matrix Percolator 10” inches Tall Angled Neck Unique Shape 5mm Thick Glass 14mm Female Joint 14mm Quartz Banger Clear Straight Tube Body Thick Scientific Glass Oil Rig
About this brand
CaliConnected Online Headshop
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.